August 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

As the end of summer approaches, it's great to see our GolfPass golfers are still getting out there! Whether it's that last minute getaway or a peaceful solo round, your cameras have been out and ready to capture your August rounds.

We've loved seeing the variety of courses submitted throughout the summer months, both private and public alike. Breathtaking clifftop views from various European coastlines and gorgeous shots from The Prairie Club's Dune Course and Pole Creek Golf Club show that your August game wasn't just about the lowest score, but taking in your surroundings.

Enjoy what's left of summer golf, but get ready for those fall rounds coming up.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!