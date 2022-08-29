August 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

0 of 25
Concra Wood Golf & Country Club - water view
Concra Wood Golf Club is a beautifully challenging course designed by Irish legends Christy O'Connor Jr. and Sr. Courtesy of 'LFalcone'
Quivira Golf Club - cliffside
Quivira Golf Club is a gorgeous Jack Nicklaus signature in Cabo San Lucas that features clifftop greens. Courtesy of 'BrandonWebb'
Old Head Golf Links - cliff
Old Head Golf Links is a bucket-list worthy course featuring an upscale layout that juts out over the Atlantic. Courtesy of 'BrandonWebb'
The Hay Golf Course - group shot
Redesigned by Tiger Woods, The Hay is a beautiful 9-hole treat at Pebble Beach Resorts that recently hosted a Youth On Course 100-Hole Hike. Courtesy of 'dignatuk'
Berkshire Valley Golf Course - hills
Berkshire Valley is known as one of the best public courses in northern New Jersey. Courtesy of 'u314160483348'
Governor's Towne Club - clubhouse
One of the top courses in Georgia, Governor's Towne Club features a pristine course with a stunning clubhouse. Courtesy of 'barry1782283'
Ocean City Golf Club - Newport Bay - marsh
The Newport Bay Course is part of the Ocean City Golf Club, which offers 36 holes of championship golf surrounded by marshes and the bay. Courtesy of 'vineetsahni'
Mauna Kea Golf Course - water view
Mauna Kea is a consistent top course in Hawaii built on a black lava field with unmatched ocean views. Courtesy of 'jmpmn23'
Westport Golf Club - views
Westport Golf Club is a highly-regarded venue that has hosted top Irish tournaments in the past. Courtesy of 'auggie29'
Pole Creek Golf Club - Ranch Course - views
Colorado mountain golf is at its finest when playing the Ranch Course at Pole Creek Golf Club. Courtesy of 'Johnfrancuch'
Coloniale Golf & Country Club - path
Coloniale Golf & Country Club is a championship links beauty in Edmonton. Courtesy of 'David168485'
Trump National Golf Club - cliff
Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles is a public course designed by the legendary Pete Dye. Courtesy of 'u6508600'
Gray Rocks - La Bete - trees
Play at gorgeous elevations among the Laurentian Mountains at Gray Rocks' La Bete course in Quebec. Courtesy of 'u000004015214'
Bamburgh Castle Golf Course - overview
Bamburgh Castle Golf Course is often referred to as one of the most visually pleasing golf courses in Great Britain, sitting on the coast of the North Sea. Courtesy of 'u194577178'
Cardiff Golf Club - fairway
Cardiff Golf Club is a top 20 course in Wales that offers a great value and a variety of holes. Courtesy of '8555847'
Makani Golf Club - island
Makani Golf Club delivers a true Hawaiian golf experience with a Perry Dye course near the Mauna Kea volcano. Courtesy of 'ogiaag3'
Thanksgiving Point - clubhouse
Thanksgiving Point in Utah is a terrific value with accolades from various golf publications. Courtesy of 'Snaphook417'
Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course - Tunnel Mountain 9 - deer
A deer walks across Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course in the heart of Canada's Rocky Mountains. Courtesy of 'sclemmen'
Hilton Park Golf Club - Hilton Course - elevation
The elevations at Hilton Park Golf Club are unmatched with a signature par 3 hole that challenges any golfer. Courtesy of 't755255075'
The Prairie Club - Dunes Course - dunes
Good luck avoiding the sand at The Prairie Club's Dune Course in Nebraska. Courtesy of 'GolferJake78'
Bentham Golf Club - mountains
Referred to as the 'Augusta of the Dales,' Bentham Golf Club delivers a terrific value and beautiful views. Courtesy of 'u314163194134'
Wild Rock Golf Club - hills
Designed by Dana Fry and Michael Hurdzan, the Wild Rock Golf Club is one of the few quarry courses in the U.S. Courtesy of 'u000006670696'
Royal New Kent Golf Club - pond
Often referred to as the "truest representation of an Irish links in America," Royal Kent offers a challenging track in Providence Forge, Virginia. Courtesy of 'Pmurt'
Gleddoch Golf Club - green
Gleddoch Golf Club has one of the most scenic views in Scotland, sitting on 360 acres of countryside overlooking the Kilpatrick Hills. Courtesy of 'peterjrb'
Mountain Harbour Golf Club - hills
Mountain Harbour Golf Club offers a terrific value for golfers of all levels with breathtaking mountain views. Courtesy of 'Gail1479875'
August 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
Coastlines and rolling hills highlight the best photos from your end of summer golf.
As the end of summer approaches, it's great to see our GolfPass golfers are still getting out there! Whether it's that last minute getaway or a peaceful solo round, your cameras have been out and ready to capture your August rounds.
We've loved seeing the variety of courses submitted throughout the summer months, both private and public alike. Breathtaking clifftop views from various European coastlines and gorgeous shots from The Prairie Club's Dune Course and Pole Creek Golf Club show that your August game wasn't just about the lowest score, but taking in your surroundings.
Enjoy what's left of summer golf, but get ready for those fall rounds coming up.
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. A recent graduate of Florida State University, she studied film and media production. Katie is a New Jersey native who spent her summers working at a public golf course, learning the ins and outs of the game. While she loves sports, minigolf is more her speed than a full 18 holes.
