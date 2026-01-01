Ballantrae Golf Guide
Ballantrae Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Ballantrae
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Stouffville, OntarioSemi-Private4.3263523828340
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Stouffville, OntarioSemi-Private3.5995051085695
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Stouffville, OntarioPrivate0.00
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Uxbridge, OntarioSemi-Private
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Uxbridge, OntarioSemi-Private
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Stouffville, OntarioPrivate5.02
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Uxbridge, OntarioSemi-Private
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Stouffville, OntarioPrivate3.531914893647
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Uxbridge, OntarioSemi-Private4.0590586088718
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Stouffville, OntarioPrivate0.00
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