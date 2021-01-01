Home / Courses / World / USA / Hawaii

  • Mauna Kea GC: #3
    Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (Big Island)
    Kohala Coast, Hawaii
    Located on the west side of the Big Island of Hawaii on the Kohala Coast, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel is an iconic Hawaiian golf resort, founded by Laurence S. Rockafeller, and a member of the historic hotels of America. Robert Trent Jones Sr. built the iconic Mauna Kea Golf Course in 1964 which set the standard for Hawaiian golf at the time and…
  • Hapuna GC - No. 15
    Westin Hapula Beach Resort (Big Island)
    Kohala Coast, Hawaii
    The Westin Hapula Beach Resort on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii's Big Island is a sister property of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. The resort features 249 guest rooms and suites and its own spa and fitness center. It also has its own 18-hole golf course, Hapuna Golf Course, opened in 1992 and was designed by Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay. Amenities of the…

