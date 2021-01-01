Kohala Coast, Hawaii

The Westin Hapula Beach Resort on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii's Big Island is a sister property of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. The resort features 249 guest rooms and suites and its own spa and fitness center. It also has its own 18-hole golf course, Hapuna Golf Course, opened in 1992 and was designed by Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay. Amenities of the…