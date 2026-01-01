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Kohala Coast Golf Guide

Kohala Coast Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Kohala Coast

Kohala Coast Golf Resorts

  • Hapuna GC
    Westin Hapuna Beach Resort (Hawaii Island)
    Kohala Coast, Hawaii
    The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii (Big) Island is a sister property of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. The resort features 249 guest rooms and suites and its own spa and fitness center. It also has its own 18-hole golf course, Hapuna Golf Course, opened in 1992 and was designed by Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay. Amenities of the…
  • Mauna Kea GC: #3
    Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (Hawaii Island)
    Kohala Coast, Hawaii
    Located on the west side of Hawaii (Big) Island on the Kohala Coast, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel is an iconic Hawaiian golf resort, founded by Laurence S. Rockafeller, and a member of the historic hotels of America. Robert Trent Jones Sr. built the iconic Mauna Kea Golf Course in 1964 which set the standard for Hawaiian golf at the time and remains…

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