Kohala Coast Golf Guide
Kohala Coast Golf Courses
-
Kamuela, HawaiiResort3.4628560243603
-
Kamuela, HawaiiResort4.8783251232581
-
Kohala Coast, HawaiiResort4.153873744652
-
Kohala Coast, HawaiiResort4.8595244861149
-
Kohala Coast, HawaiiResort3.980392156916
Golf Courses Near Kohala Coast
-
Waikoloa, HawaiiResort3.6258
-
Waikoloa, HawaiiSemi-Private4.4402864782864
-
Waikoloa, HawaiiResort3.9490196078125
-
Kailua Kona, HawaiiPublic4.1183401049866
-
Kaupulehu Kona, HawaiiResort/Private4.01
-
Kaupulehu Kona, HawaiiResort/Private4.02777777787
-
Kailua Kona, HawaiiPrivate
-
Kailua Kona, HawaiiPrivate
-
Kailua Kona, HawaiiPrivate
-
Kailua-Kona, HawaiiPublic3.5317278669764
Kohala Coast Golf Resorts
-
Westin Hapuna Beach Resort (Hawaii Island)Kohala Coast, HawaiiThe Westin Hapuna Beach Resort on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii (Big) Island is a sister property of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. The resort features 249 guest rooms and suites and its own spa and fitness center. It also has its own 18-hole golf course, Hapuna Golf Course, opened in 1992 and was designed by Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay. Amenities of the…
-
Kohala Coast, HawaiiLocated on the west side of Hawaii (Big) Island on the Kohala Coast, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel is an iconic Hawaiian golf resort, founded by Laurence S. Rockafeller, and a member of the historic hotels of America. Robert Trent Jones Sr. built the iconic Mauna Kea Golf Course in 1964 which set the standard for Hawaiian golf at the time and remains…
See Also
-
3 courses | 997 reviews
-
2 courses | 8 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
8 courses | 2693 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews