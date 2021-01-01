Kohala Coast Golf Guide
Kohala Coast Golf Courses
Kamuela, HawaiiResort4.4942588235186
Kamuela, HawaiiResort4.6192941176138
Kohala Coast, HawaiiResort4.808823529413
Kohala Coast, HawaiiResort4.784329411828
Kohala Coast, HawaiiResort1.01
Golf Courses Near Kohala Coast
Waikoloa, HawaiiResort3.6258
Waikoloa, HawaiiSemi-Private4.3496235294249
Waikoloa, HawaiiResort3.889705882428
Kailua Kona, HawaiiPublic4.1286235294134
Kaupulehu Kona, HawaiiResort/Private
Kaupulehu Kona, HawaiiResort/Private4.83333333336
Kailua Kona, HawaiiPrivate
Kailua Kona, HawaiiPrivate
Kailua Kona, HawaiiPrivate
Kailua-Kona, HawaiiPublic3.7685882353289
Kohala Coast Golf Resorts
Kohala Coast, HawaiiLocated on the west side of the Big Island of Hawaii on the Kohala Coast, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel is an iconic Hawaiian golf resort, founded by Laurence S. Rockafeller, and a member of the historic hotels of America. Robert Trent Jones Sr. built the iconic Mauna Kea Golf Course in 1964 which set the standard for Hawaiian golf at the time and…
Kohala Coast, HawaiiThe Westin Hapula Beach Resort on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii's Big Island is a sister property of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. The resort features 249 guest rooms and suites and its own spa and fitness center. It also has its own 18-hole golf course, Hapuna Golf Course, opened in 1992 and was designed by Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay. Amenities of the…
