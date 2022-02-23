February 2022: Photos of the Month

The Discovery Channel has 'Shark Week'.

We at GolfPass might start calling February "Alligator Month". As golfers flock south to golf hotspots like South Carolina and Florida, the photos of alligators start pouring in with golf course reviews. While the locals are used to seeing and playing with their scaly friends, they are a novelty for snowbirds visiting from colder climates. While we don't recommend trying to get too close for a good photo, golfers can't seem to help themselves. We counted more than 20 photos of alligators while picking out February's "Photos of the Month".

Pro tip: If you're taking a picture of an alligator, try to get it in context of its surroundings. A closeup doesn't do any good. But if the gator is near a bunker or a green, snap a wide-angle shot that includes both. It will make the photo more appealing and improve your chances of being featured in this story. If you hit your ball close to a gator, don't bother doing something silly. Just drop and play on ... as long as you snap a photo first!

