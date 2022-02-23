February 2022: Photos of the Month
The Discovery Channel has 'Shark Week'.
We at GolfPass might start calling February "Alligator Month". As golfers flock south to golf hotspots like South Carolina and Florida, the photos of alligators start pouring in with golf course reviews. While the locals are used to seeing and playing with their scaly friends, they are a novelty for snowbirds visiting from colder climates. While we don't recommend trying to get too close for a good photo, golfers can't seem to help themselves. We counted more than 20 photos of alligators while picking out February's "Photos of the Month".
Pro tip: If you're taking a picture of an alligator, try to get it in context of its surroundings. A closeup doesn't do any good. But if the gator is near a bunker or a green, snap a wide-angle shot that includes both. It will make the photo more appealing and improve your chances of being featured in this story. If you hit your ball close to a gator, don't bother doing something silly. Just drop and play on ... as long as you snap a photo first!
San Ignacio in Green Valley, Ariz., looks good in prime season thanks to a green fairway that's been overseeded like many of the region's courses. Courtesy of reviewer 'rickthestick'
Dublin Ranch in Dublin, Calif., is a Robert Trent Jones Jr. design of roughly 5,100 yards. Courtesy of 'r8ercrw66'
A golfer points out an alligator at Heron Creek in Florida. Courtesy of reviewer 'planehorder'
Vineyards surround Eagle Vines in Napa, Calif. Courtesy of 'linz4ucla'
Casa de Campo's Dye Fore Course follows the cliffs above the Chavon River in the Dominican Republic. Courtesy of 'brodyMike'
Water comes into play on holes at The Club at Emerald Hills in Hollywood, Fla. Courtesy of reviewer 'u809558923'
Laughlin Ranch in Bullhead City, Ariz., showcases the surrounding desert views. Courtesy of reviewer 'u000008076234'
Mauna Kea delivers some of the best ocean views in Hawaii. Courtesy of reviewer 'RTellmann'
Salish Cliffs is one of the Pacific Northwest's best courses. Courtesy of reviewer 'u000008077654'
North Carolina's Sandpiper Bay Golf & Country Club is one of the better courses on the north end of Myrtle Beach's Grand Strand. Courtesy of reviewer 'uGVMI3026GV'
Warwickshire's Kings Course was designed by Karl Litten in 1994. Courtesy of reviewer 'Ian65R'
Mountains form a backdrop for the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa's Dye Course in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Courtesy of reviewer 'Bradnwendyred06'
Wolf Creek Golf Club in Mesquite, Nev., wows golfers with incredible views. Courtesy of user 'tco030'