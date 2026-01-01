Clay City Golf Guide
Clay City Golf Courses
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Clay City, KentuckySemi-Private4.01
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Clay City, KentuckyPublic
Golf Courses Near Clay City
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Mount Sterling, KentuckySemi-Private4.454223794845
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Irvine, KentuckyPrivate4.01
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Winchester, KentuckyPrivate
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Winchester, KentuckySemi-Private4.5262145262309
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Salt Lick, KentuckyPublic
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Richmond, KentuckyPublic4.4968152866157
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Richmond, KentuckyPublic4.4968152866157
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Winchester, KentuckyPublic3.033333333330
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Richmond, KentuckySemi-Private2.866666666715
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Richmond, KentuckyMilitary
See Also
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