Home / Courses / World / USA / Michigan

Benton Harbor Golf Guide

Benton Harbor Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor Golf Resorts

  • Harbor Shores
    Harbor Shores Resort
    Benton Harbor, Michigan
    The AAA Four-Diamond Inn at Harbor Shores, debuting in 2014, is part of the resurgence of the St. Joseph and Benton Harbor communities, bringing a world-class golf resort to Michigan's southwestern shores. The Harbor Shores Golf Club has hosted multiple Senior PGA Championships since its celebrated Champions for Change charity grand opening in…
  • Point O'Woods CC: #2
    Point O’Woods Golf & Country Club
    Benton Harbor, Michigan
    Point O' Woods is a legendary private club in Michigan circles as the long-time host of the Western Amateur, but non-members can play the stellar Robert Trent Jones Sr. design by staying in one of the club's cottages. Each 2,000-square-foot cottage sleeps up to eight people with four master suites with private bathrooms. The living space features…

See Also

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me