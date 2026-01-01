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Kerhonkson Golf Guide

Kerhonkson Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Kerhonkson

Kerhonkson Golf Resorts

  • Hudson Valley Resort
    Hudson Valley Resort & Spa
    Kerhonkson, New York
    The Hudson Valley Resort & Spa is home to 270 rooms and suites and the View Restaurant just 90 minutes from New York City. The resort, set in the heart of the Shawangunk Mountains, is well equipped for events, conferences, weddings and meetings with performance venues and banquet halls. A European health spa; a fitness center with Jacuzzi, sauna…

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