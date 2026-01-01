Kerhonkson Golf Guide
Kerhonkson Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Kerhonkson
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Accord, New YorkResort0.00
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High Falls, New YorkPublic3.702380952419
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New Paltz, New YorkPublic/Resort4.03
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Ellenville, New YorkPublic4.011
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New Paltz, New YorkPublic3.609814703694
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Highland, New YorkPublic
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Highland, New YorkPublic
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Highland, New YorkPublic
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Plattekill, New YorkPublic/Resort4.02
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Walden, New YorkPrivate0.00
Kerhonkson Golf Resorts
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Kerhonkson, New YorkThe Hudson Valley Resort & Spa is home to 270 rooms and suites and the View Restaurant just 90 minutes from New York City. The resort, set in the heart of the Shawangunk Mountains, is well equipped for events, conferences, weddings and meetings with performance venues and banquet halls. A European health spa; a fitness center with Jacuzzi, sauna…
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