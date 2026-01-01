New Paltz Golf Guide
New Paltz Golf Courses
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New Paltz, New YorkPublic/Resort4.03
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New Paltz, New YorkPublic3.609814703694
Golf Courses Near New Paltz
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Highland, New YorkPublic
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Highland, New YorkPublic
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Highland, New YorkPublic
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High Falls, New YorkPublic3.702380952419
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Accord, New YorkResort0.00
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Kerhonkson, New YorkResort3.52
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Plattekill, New YorkPublic/Resort4.02
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Poughkeepsie, New YorkPublic/Municipal4.01
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Kingston, New YorkPrivate4.518518518527
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Staatsburg, New YorkPublic/Municipal4.01
New Paltz Golf Resorts
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New Paltz, New YorkThe Mohonk Mountain House, a National Historic Landmark in New York's Hudson Valley, has been operated by the Smiley family since 1869. The Victorian castle resort sits within 40,000 acres of pristine forest for endless leisure pursuits: rock climbing, 85 miles of trails for seasonalhiking and mountain biking in summer and snowshoeing and…
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