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New Paltz Golf Guide

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  • Mohonk GC
    Mohonk Mountain House
    New Paltz, New York
    The Mohonk Mountain House, a National Historic Landmark in New York's Hudson Valley, has been operated by the Smiley family since 1869. The Victorian castle resort sits within 40,000 acres of pristine forest for endless leisure pursuits: rock climbing, 85 miles of trails for seasonalhiking and mountain biking in summer and snowshoeing and…

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