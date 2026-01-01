Etowah, North Carolina

Etowah Valley Golf & Resort is a 27-hole golf course in western North Carolina near Hendersonville in the Southern Highlands. The 240-acre property is home to a 27-hole golf course, 65 hotel rooms and two cottages sleeping 6-10 people. A casual tavern is located onsite as well as an event's center. In addition to the 27-hole course designed in the…