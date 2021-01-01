Courses: 34 Reviews: 2283

The views on a road trip to Asheville are just as beautiful as the city itself. If you’re looking for something to do on a Friday night other than going to the bar, take part in the Asheville drum circle. This Friday night tradition brings the community together for a night of dancing and drumming outside. Driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway, also known as America’s Favorite Scenic Drive, takes you through the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. Asheville Municipal Golf Course provides the perfect balance of challenge and fun. Expect to pull out your driver on each hole of the front nine, it’s over 3,200 yards. If you love a good view on the golf course, check out Cherokee Valley Golf Club or Black Mountain Golf Club, which is located near the Black Mountain Range. At Black Mountain, brace yourself for the 747-yard par 6, which was the longest hole in the world at one point in time.