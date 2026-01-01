Asheville Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 30
Reviews: 5655
The views on a road trip to Asheville are just as beautiful as the city itself. If you’re looking for something to do on a Friday night other than going to the bar, take part in the Asheville drum circle. This Friday night tradition brings the community together for a night of dancing and drumming outside. Driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway, also known as America’s Favorite Scenic Drive, takes you through the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. Asheville Municipal Golf Course provides the perfect balance of challenge and fun. Expect to pull out your driver on each hole of the front nine, it’s over 3,200 yards. If you love a good view on the golf course, check out Cherokee Valley Golf Club or Black Mountain Golf Club, which is located near the Black Mountain Range. At Black Mountain, brace yourself for the 747-yard par 6, which was the longest hole in the world at one point in time.
Asheville Golf Courses
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Asheville, North CarolinaMunicipal3.3450539385620
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Asheville, North CarolinaPrivate/Resort0.00
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Asheville, North CarolinaPrivate4.05
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Asheville, North CarolinaResort4.623188405847
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Asheville, North CarolinaResort4.4794314162479
Golf Courses Near Asheville
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Weaverville, North CarolinaSemi-Private3.8581146744148
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Arden, North CarolinaPrivate5.01
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Mills River, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.3913418966192
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Black Mountain, North CarolinaMunicipal3.8110648973544
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Fletcher, North CarolinaPublic3.9173669468612
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Fletcher, North CarolinaPublic4.02
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Canton, North CarolinaResort4.7077609479698
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Hendersonville, North CarolinaPublic5.01
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Etowah, North CarolinaResort4.1341169637393
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Hendersonville, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.3133567674715
Asheville Golf Resorts
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Asheville, North CarolinaOmni Grove Park Inn is located in Asheville, North Carolina and features a historic Mountain course designed by Donald Ross. Set in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the AAA Four-Diamond property is on the National Register of Historic Places. There are over 500 guest rooms and suites, plenty of meeting space and ten dining concepts ranging from casual to…
Asheville Driving Ranges
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