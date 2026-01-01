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Canton Golf Guide

Canton Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Canton

Canton Golf Resorts

  • Springdale CC
    Springdale at Cold Mountain
    Canton, North Carolina
    Springdale at Cold Mountain has been bolstered in 2021 with a new clubhouse, which is the lifeblood of the resort's "Village at Springdale", which is surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains. It is home to the Rocky Face Tavern, a welcome center, fitness center and outdoor pool. An old stone patio and outdoor fireplace are gathering spots in summer.…

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