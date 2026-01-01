Canton Golf Guide
Canton Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Canton
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Waynesville, North CarolinaResort/Private0.00
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Waynesville, North CarolinaPublic/Resort4.1449659693397
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Arden, North CarolinaPrivate5.01
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Waynesville, North CarolinaPrivate1.44444444444
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Mills River, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.3913418966192
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Maggie Valley, North CarolinaResort4.1990437607547
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Etowah, North CarolinaResort4.1341169637393
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Fletcher, North CarolinaPublic3.9173669468612
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Asheville, North CarolinaPrivate/Resort0.00
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Asheville, North CarolinaResort4.623188405847
Canton Golf Resorts
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Canton, North CarolinaSpringdale at Cold Mountain has been bolstered in 2021 with a new clubhouse, which is the lifeblood of the resort's "Village at Springdale", which is surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains. It is home to the Rocky Face Tavern, a welcome center, fitness center and outdoor pool. An old stone patio and outdoor fireplace are gathering spots in summer.…
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