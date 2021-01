Courses: 54 Reviews: 3266

Any popcorn lover will indulge at Poppington’s Gourmet Popcorn in downtown Greenville. Their homemade popcorn is unique and packed with flavor. Whether it’s the classic cheese flavor, or something a little more risqué like dill pickle, they’ve got it all. It’s probably a good idea to bite off more than you can chew here, who knows when you’ll pop in for another visit!