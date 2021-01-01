Kingsland Golf Guide
Kingsland Golf Courses
Kingsland, TexasSemi-Private4.509211764798
Kingsland, TexasSemi-Private4.5584058824402
Golf Courses Near Kingsland
Horseshoe Bay, TexasSemi-Private3.957988235317
Horseshoe Bay, TexasResort4.04
Horseshoe Bay, TexasResort4.56
Horseshoe Bay, TexasPrivate5.05
Horseshoe Bay, TexasResort3.01
Horseshoe Bay, TexasResort4.71428571433
Horseshoe Bay, TexasResort5.01
Meadowlakes, TexasSemi-Private4.4287705882285
Burnet, TexasPublic4.4337529412698
Llano, TexasPublic3.705917
Kingsland Golf Resorts
Kingsland, TexasLocated in the Texas Hill Country just off of Lake LBJ, Lighthouse Country Club in Kingsland is an 18-hole golf course with several vacation homes to rent out. These 2/2, 1300-square-foot units are steps from the clubhouse, which features dining and overlooks the scenic golf course. In addition to these homes, Lighthouse also has an RV park with…
