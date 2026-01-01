Home / Courses / World / USA / Texas

Horseshoe Bay Golf Guide

Horseshoe Bay Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Horseshoe Bay

Horseshoe Bay Golf Resorts

  • Apple Rock at Horseshoe Bay Resort
    Horseshoe Bay Resort
    Horseshoe Bay, Texas
    Horseshoe Bay Resort is a Texas Hill Country Mecca for golf, home to four 18-hole championship golf courses. The resort, about an hour's drive west of Austin and an hour's drive north of San Antonio, features three 18-hole championship courses designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., as well as a private course, Summit Rock, designed by Jack Nicklaus…

See Also

Travel Deals

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
Search Near Me