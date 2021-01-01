Hurricane Golf Guide
Hurricane Golf Courses
Hurricane, UtahPublic4.66666666678
Hurricane, UtahResort4.501623529459
Hurricane, UtahResort4.33333333334
Hurricane, UtahResort0.00
Hurricane, UtahPublic4.3273647059102
Golf Courses Near Hurricane
Washington, UtahSemi-Private2.768694117688
Washington, UtahPublic/Municipal3.554388235356
Saint George, UtahPublic3.553558823517
St George, UtahPublic/Municipal4.055554
Saint George, UtahPublic/Municipal4.87519
Saint George, UtahPrivate3.893647
Saint George, UtahMunicipal4.060633
St George, UtahSemi-Private4.3140882353152
Saint George, UtahMunicipal4.060633
St. George, UtahPrivate4.66673
Hurricane Golf Resorts
Hurricane, UtahThe Coral Springs Resort, known for its 1- to 3-bedroom suites, is within walking distance of Coral Canyon Golf Club. The suites, all at least 1,000 square feet, feature spacious living rooms, gourmet kitchens and a private balcony with a fireplace. The Coral Springs Clubhouse offers indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs, a fitness center, tennis…
Hurricane, UtahWith so many interesting ways to play golf, the Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane, Utah, ranks as the state’s premier golf resort. Besides its spectacular Championship course, it also sports an extra nine holes, the Links course; a nine-hole par 3, the Wee course; and a Putting course. The spacious accommodations in separate buildings a decent walk…
