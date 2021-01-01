Home / Courses / World / USA / Utah

  • Coral Canyon GC: #6
    Coral Springs Resort
    Hurricane, Utah
    The Coral Springs Resort, known for its 1- to 3-bedroom suites, is within walking distance of Coral Canyon Golf Club. The suites, all at least 1,000 square feet, feature spacious living rooms, gourmet kitchens and a private balcony with a fireplace. The Coral Springs Clubhouse offers indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs, a fitness center, tennis…
  • Sand Hollow: View from #15
    Sand Hollow Resort
    Hurricane, Utah
    With so many interesting ways to play golf, the Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane, Utah, ranks as the state’s premier golf resort. Besides its spectacular Championship course, it also sports an extra nine holes, the Links course; a nine-hole par 3, the Wee course; and a Putting course. The spacious accommodations in separate buildings a decent walk…

