Midway Golf Guide
Midway Golf Courses
-
Midway, UtahResort3.9054352941112
-
Midway, UtahPublic4.460794117613
-
Midway, UtahPublic4.66666666676
-
Midway, UtahPublic/Municipal4.952941176514
-
Midway, UtahPublic/Municipal1.66666666672
Golf Courses Near Midway
-
Heber City, UtahPrivate0.00
-
Heber City, UtahPrivate5.01
-
Hideout, UtahSemi-Private2.01
-
Kamas, UtahPrivate/Resort0.00
-
Park City, UtahMunicipal/Resort4.04
-
Kamas, UtahPrivate5.02
-
Park City, UtahPrivate4.65
-
Park City, UtahResort/Public2.945752
-
Park City, UtahPrivate5.01
-
Cedar Hills, UtahPublic/Municipal4.73529411764
Midway Golf Resorts
-
Midway, UtahThe Homestead Resort has been attracting visitors to Midway, Utah, since 1886. They come for the famous Homestead Crater to swim in year-round 96-degree mineral water. The resort’s 125 guestrooms include suites and separate cottages surrounded by gardens. There’s so much more, too – indoor and outdoor pools, hot tub, sauna, tennis courts, weekend…
See Also
-
2 courses | 1 review
-
1 course | 1 review
-
2 courses | 2 reviews
-
7 courses | 65 reviews
-
1 course | 4 reviews
-
1 course | 2 reviews
-
1 course | 5 reviews
-
1 course | 43 reviews
-
1 course | 4 reviews
-
6 courses | 21 reviews