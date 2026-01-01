Midway Golf Guide
Midway Golf Courses
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Midway, UtahResort4.3660714286112
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Midway, UtahPublic4.692307692313
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Midway, UtahPublic4.71428571437
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Midway, UtahPublic/Municipal4.983193277316
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Midway, UtahPublic/Municipal3.33333333333
Golf Courses Near Midway
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Heber City, UtahPrivate0.00
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Heber City, UtahPrivate5.01
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Hideout, UtahSemi-Private2.01
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Mayflower Mountain, UtahPublic0.00
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Kamas, UtahPrivate/Resort5.01
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Park City, UtahMunicipal/Resort4.04
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Kamas, UtahPrivate5.02
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Park City, UtahPrivate4.65
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Park City, UtahResort/Public3.658371040763
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Park City, UtahPrivate5.02
Midway Golf Resorts
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Midway, UtahThe Homestead Midway Utah has been attracting visitors to Midway, Utah, since 1886. They come for the famous Homestead Crater to swim in year-round 96-degree mineral water. The resort’s 125 guestrooms include suites and separate cottages surrounded by gardens. There’s so much more, too – indoor and outdoor pools, hot tub, sauna, tennis courts,…
See Also
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