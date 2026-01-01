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Midway Golf Guide

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Midway Golf Resorts

  • Crater Springs GC
    Homestead Midway Utah
    Midway, Utah
    The Homestead Midway Utah has been attracting visitors to Midway, Utah, since 1886. They come for the famous Homestead Crater to swim in year-round 96-degree mineral water. The resort’s 125 guestrooms include suites and separate cottages surrounded by gardens. There’s so much more, too – indoor and outdoor pools, hot tub, sauna, tennis courts,…

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