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  • Omni Homestead Resort - Aerial view
    The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa
    Hot Springs, VA
    Located in Hot Springs, Virginia in the Allegheny Mountains, The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa is considered to be the country's first resort, dating back to 1776. The current hotel opened in 1892 and has a long golf history. The Old Course, one of two courses at the resort, claims to have the oldest continually-used first tee in the country. The…

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