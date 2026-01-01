Hot Springs Golf Guide
Hot Springs Golf Courses
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Hot Springs, VirginiaResort4.651260504220
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Hot Springs, VirginiaResort4.837789661315
Golf Courses Near Hot Springs
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Covington, VirginiaSemi-Private/Resort5.01
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Clifton Forge, VirginiaSemi-Private
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Covington, VirginiaPublic5.01
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Marlinton, West VirginiaSemi-Private
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White Sulphur Springs, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.274159663933
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Lexington, VirginiaPrivate4.272727272722
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White Sulphur Springs, West VirginiaResort4.727058823543
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White Sulphur Springs, West VirginiaResort4.88235294127
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White Sulphur Springs, West VirginiaResort
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White Sulphur Springs, West VirginiaResort
Hot Springs Golf Resorts
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Hot Springs, VALocated in Hot Springs, Virginia in the Allegheny Mountains, The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa is considered to be the country's first resort, dating back to 1776. The current hotel opened in 1892 and has a long golf history. The Old Course, one of two courses at the resort, claims to have the oldest continually-used first tee in the country. The…
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