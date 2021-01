Snoqualmie, Washington

The Salish Lodge & Spa, dating to 1916, overlooks the stunning 270-foot Snoqualmie Falls 30 minutes from Seattle. The 86-room boutique hotel known for its appearance in the Twin Peaks TV series is an intimate and luxurious place to stay for couples, especially if one, or both, is a golfer. The golfer has access to The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, the…