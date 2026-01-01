Spokane Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 26
Reviews: 804
With one of the strongest value-oriented municipal golf systems in the country, Spokane is an under-the-radar destination. Three Spokane County courses offer pristine conditions and friendly vibes for less than $50, and the penchant of locals to bring their own golf carts reflects the quirk of the greater area.
Spokane Golf Courses
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Spokane, WashingtonPublic1.85714285713
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Spokane, WashingtonPublic/Municipal4.02
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Spokane, WashingtonPublic/Municipal4.46428571439
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Spokane, WashingtonSemi-Private4.65
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Spokane, WashingtonPublic/Municipal4.52
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Spokane, WashingtonPrivate0.00
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Spokane, WashingtonPrivate0.00
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Spokane, WashingtonPublic3.01
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Spokane, WashingtonPublic/Municipal3.754
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Spokane, WashingtonPublic4.33333333333
Golf Courses Near Spokane
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Nine Mile Falls, WashingtonPublic3.683333333360
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Cheney, WashingtonSemi-Private3.7003419973224
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Liberty Lake, WashingtonPublic/Municipal4.02
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Liberty Lake, WashingtonPublic/Municipal3.57142857147
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Liberty Lake, WashingtonPublic/Municipal4.254
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Deer Park, WashingtonPublic4.01
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Post Falls, IdahoPublic4.1376426277204
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Post Falls, IdahoPublic5.08
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Deer Park, WashingtonPublic5.01
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Post Falls, IdahoPublic2.3168498168183
Spokane Golf Resorts
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Spokane, WashingtonLocated just minutes from the Spokane International Airport and downtown Spokane, Northern Quest Resort and Casino offers Vegas-style gaming and a variety of accommodations. Stay in rooms, suites, golf cottages or the RV park while you enjoy 14 different restaurants and lounges, a luxury spa and nightly entertainment. Guests also have access to…
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