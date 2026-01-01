Home / Courses / World / USA / Washington

Spokane Golf Guide

Featured Destination

IMG_0040.jpg
Spokane
Courses: 26
Reviews: 804
With one of the strongest value-oriented municipal golf systems in the country, Spokane is an under-the-radar destination. Three Spokane County courses offer pristine conditions and friendly vibes for less than $50, and the penchant of locals to bring their own golf carts reflects the quirk of the greater area.
Explore

Spokane Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Spokane

Spokane Golf Resorts

  • kalispel-3.jpg
    Northern Quest Resort & Casino
    Spokane, Washington
    Located just minutes from the Spokane International Airport and downtown Spokane, Northern Quest Resort and Casino offers Vegas-style gaming and a variety of accommodations. Stay in rooms, suites, golf cottages or the RV park while you enjoy 14 different restaurants and lounges, a luxury spa and nightly entertainment. Guests also have access to…

See Also

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
Search Near Me