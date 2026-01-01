County Tyrone Golf Guide
County Tyrone Golf Courses
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Aughnacloy, County TyroneSemi-Private
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Fivemiletown, County TyronePublic
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Dungannon, County TyroneSemi-Private4.175773535238
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Fintona, County TyroneSemi-Private4.955882352911
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Cookstown, County TyroneSemi-Private4.82862235854
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Newtownstewart, County TyroneSemi-Private4.657329598549
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Omagh, County TyroneSemi-Private4.023529411824
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Strabane, County TyronePublic4.52287581758
Golf Courses Near County Tyrone
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Enniskillen, County FermanaghPublic4.85
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Enniskillen, County FermanaghResort4.91260504279
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Enniskillen, County FermanaghResort/Semi-Private4.551599587246
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Loughgall, County ArmaghSemi-Private3.9005497251120
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Monaghan, County MonaghanSemi-Private4.180392156945
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Armagh, County ArmaghSemi-Private4.162079909658
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Ballyronan, Mid-UlsterSemi-Private4.01
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Castledawson, County LondonderrySemi-Private4.677047289577
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Prehen, County LondonderrySemi-Private
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Stranorlar, County DonegalPublic4.82978723461
See Also
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3 courses | 130 reviews
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8 courses | 373 reviews