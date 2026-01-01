County Armagh Golf Guide
County Armagh Golf Courses
-
Armagh, County ArmaghSemi-Private4.162079909658
-
Lurgan, County ArmaghSemi-Private
-
Loughgall, County ArmaghSemi-Private3.9005497251120
-
Lurgan, County ArmaghPublic4.445338512870
-
Portadown, County ArmaghSemi-Private4.3241296519112
-
Lurgan, County ArmaghSemi-Private4.52
-
Lurgan, County ArmaghSemi-Private
-
Tandragee, County ArmaghSemi-Private4.727272727311
Golf Courses Near County Armagh
-
Banbridge, County DownSemi-Private4.557874762884
-
Magheralin, County DownSemi-Private4.6996245307108
-
Maze, County AntrimPublic3.419117647141
-
Maze, County AntrimPublic3.1786090275199
-
Maze, County AntrimPublic
-
Dungannon, County TyroneSemi-Private4.175773535238
-
Lisburn, County AntrimSemi-Private4.382352941234
-
Mayobridge, County DownPrivate5.01
-
Lambeg, County AntrimMunicipal4.1858571769169
-
Cookstown, County TyroneSemi-Private4.82862235854
See Also
-
29 courses | 1749 reviews
-
43 courses | 3117 reviews
-
5 courses | 286 reviews
-
8 courses | 234 reviews