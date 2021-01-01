Northern Ireland Golf Guide
Courses: 69
Reviews: 1477
Belfast is Northern Ireland’s capital. It was the birthplace of the RMS Titanic, which famously struck an iceberg and sunk in 1912. This legacy is recalled in the renovated dockyards' Titanic Quarter, which includes the Titanic Belfast, an aluminium-clad museum reminiscent of a ship’s hull, as well as shipbuilder Harland & Wolff’s Drawing Offices and the Titanic Slipways, which now host open-air concerts.
Castlerock, County Londonderry
Public
4.7241764706
17
Ardglass, County Down
Public
4.1930823529
34
Castlerock, County Londonderry
Public
4.5714428571
9
Portrush, County Antrim
Private
4.9796
19
Cloughey, County Down
Public
4.9503142857
24
Holywood, County Down
Public
4.9411764706
12
Portrush, County Antrim
Private
4.8941176471
21
Belfast, County Antrim
Public
4.8587647059
50
Enniskillen, County Fermanagh
Resort
4.8571411765
46
Portadown, County Armagh
Public
4.8536588235
32
Ballycastle, County Antrim
Public
4.8392857143
19
Downpatrick, County Down
Semi-Private
4.8025176471
10
Castledawson, County Londonderry
Semi-Private
4.7277352941
37
Antrim, County Antrim
Semi-Private
3.5320235294
36
Ballygally, County Antrim
Public
3.701
16
Ballymoney, County Antrim
Public
3.7612470588
45
Belfast, County Antrim
Public
4.3159705882
60
Templepatrick, County Antrim
Public/Resort
4.4298352941
124
Limavady, County Londonderry
Resort
4.0714
30
Belfast, County Antrim
Public
4.0461764706
24
Enniskillen, County Fermanagh
Resort
4.8571411765
46
Whitehead, County Antrim
Public/Municipal
2.7916666667
9
Loughgall, County Armagh
Public
4.1259764706
33
Northern Ireland Golf Courses By Location
43 courses | 967 reviews
8 courses | 96 reviews
29 courses | 565 reviews
3 courses | 55 reviews
16 courses | 108 reviews
8 courses | 49 reviews
