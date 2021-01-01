Home / Courses / World / Europe / United Kingdom

Northern Ireland Golf Guide

Northern Ireland By The Numbers

107 courses | 1840 reviews

Northern Ireland Review Stats

Average Rating

4.3
Total 1840 Reviews

Rating Breakdown

Reviews
4-5 Stars
67
3-4 Stars
14
2-3 Stars
2
1-2 Stars
0
N/A
23
Avg. Course Layout
4.4
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
4.1
Avg. Value for the Money
4.5
Avg. Pace of Play
4.4
Avg. Staff Friendliness
4.5
Avg. Course Conditions
4.2

Featured Destination

Belfast
Courses: 69
Reviews: 1477
Belfast is Northern Ireland’s capital. It was the birthplace of the RMS Titanic, which famously struck an iceberg and sunk in 1912. This legacy is recalled in the renovated dockyards' Titanic Quarter, which includes the Titanic Belfast, an aluminium-clad museum reminiscent of a ship’s hull, as well as shipbuilder Harland & Wolff’s Drawing Offices and the Titanic Slipways, which now host open-air concerts.
Explore

Spotlight

Featured Courses Top Rated Courses
Top Rated Courses ()
Royal Portrush GC
Royal Portrush Golf Club - Dunluce
Portrush, County Antrim
Private
4.9796
19
Kirkistown Castle GC
Kirkistown Castle Golf Club
Cloughey, County Down
Public
4.9503142857
24
The Royal Belfast GC: Aerial
The Royal Belfast Golf Club
Holywood, County Down
Public
4.9411764706
12
Royal Portrush GC - Valley
Royal Portrush Golf Club - Valley
Portrush, County Antrim
Private
4.8941176471
21
Dunmurry Golf Club - hole 4
Dunmurry Golf Club
Belfast, County Antrim
Public
4.8587647059
50
#7 on Faldo course at Lough Erne
Lough Erne Resort - Faldo Championship Course
Enniskillen, County Fermanagh
Resort
4.8571411765
46
Portadown Golf Club: #16
Portadown Golf Club
Portadown, County Armagh
Public
4.8536588235
32
Ballycastle GC
Ballycastle Golf Club
Ballycastle, County Antrim
Public
4.8392857143
19
St. Patrick’s GC: #10
St. Patrick's Golf Club
Downpatrick, County Down
Semi-Private
4.8025176471
10
Moyola Park GC: #9
Moyola Park Golf Club
Castledawson, County Londonderry
Semi-Private
4.7277352941
37
Recently Reviewed Courses
Recently Reviewed Courses ()
Massereene GC
Massereene Golf Club
Antrim, County Antrim
Semi-Private
3.5320235294
36
Cairndhu Golf Club in County Antrim
Cairndhu Golf Club
Ballygally, County Antrim
Public
3.701
16
7th at Gracehill
Gracehill Golf Club
Ballymoney, County Antrim
Public
3.7612470588
45
Balmoral GC: #7
Balmoral Golf Club
Belfast, County Antrim
Public
4.3159705882
60
Hilton Templepatrick Hotel and CC
Hilton Templepatrick Hotel and Country Club
Templepatrick, County Antrim
Public/Resort
4.4298352941
124
Roe Park GC
Roe Park Golf Club
Limavady, County Londonderry
Resort
4.0714
30
Fortwilliam Golf Club - hole 15
Fortwilliam Golf Club
Belfast, County Antrim
Public
4.0461764706
24
Bentra GC
Bentra Golf Course
Whitehead, County Antrim
Public/Municipal
2.7916666667
9
Loughgall GC
Loughgall Golf Club
Loughgall, County Armagh
Public
4.1259764706
33
Northern Ireland Golf Courses By Location

Travel Deals

Articles, Galleries & Videos

