Northern Ireland Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 69
Reviews: 4758
Belfast is Northern Ireland’s capital. It was the birthplace of the RMS Titanic, which famously struck an iceberg and sunk in 1912. This legacy is recalled in the renovated dockyards' Titanic Quarter, which includes the Titanic Belfast, an aluminium-clad museum reminiscent of a ship’s hull, as well as shipbuilder Harland & Wolff’s Drawing Offices and the Titanic Slipways, which now host open-air concerts.
Spotlight
Featured CoursesTop Rated CoursesRecently Reviewed Courses
Featured Courses
Castlerock, County Londonderry
Semi-Private
4.7700534759
42
Castlerock, County Londonderry
Semi-Private
4.6349206349
21
Ardglass, County Down
Public
4.411400924
66
Top Rated Courses
Portrush, County Antrim
Private
4.9714285714
21
Fintona, County Tyrone
Semi-Private
4.9558823529
11
Holywood, County Down
Public
4.9523809524
13
Enniskillen, County Fermanagh
Resort
4.912605042
79
Newcastle, County Down
Public
4.8775510204
15
Cookstown, County Tyrone
Semi-Private
4.828622358
54
Carryduff, County Antrim
Semi-Private
4.8108270046
154
Limavady, County Londonderry
Resort
4.7941176471
67
Castlerock, County Londonderry
Semi-Private
4.7700534759
42
Belfast, County Antrim
Semi-Private
4.7514114005
141
Recently Reviewed Courses
Cloughey, County Down
Public
4.6447344895
64
Maze, County Antrim
Public
3.1786090275
199
Armagh, County Armagh
Semi-Private
4.1620799096
58
Templepatrick, County Antrim
Public/Resort
4.6308191988
175
Downpatrick, County Down
Semi-Private
4.5826330532
64
Bangor, County Down
Private
4.4233278793
86
Carryduff, County Antrim
Semi-Private
4.8108270046
154
Carrickfergus, County Antrim
Semi-Private
4.2124183007
71
Belfast, County Antrim
Public
3.8166508539
142
Bangor, County Down
Public
4.307486631
105
Northern Ireland Golf Courses By Location
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43 courses | 3117 reviews
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8 courses | 373 reviews
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29 courses | 1749 reviews
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3 courses | 130 reviews
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16 courses | 305 reviews
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8 courses | 234 reviews
Travel Deals
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Travel OffersNewcastle, Northern IrelandFROM $577 (USD)
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Travel OffersBushmills, Northern IrelandFROM $627 (USD)
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Travel OffersBushmills, Northern IrelandFROM $337 (USD)