Home / Courses / World / Europe / United Kingdom

Northern Ireland Golf Guide

Northern Ireland By The Numbers

107 courses | 5908 reviews

Northern Ireland Review Stats

Average Rating

4.3
4.3
Total 5908 Reviews

Rating Breakdown

Reviews
4-5 Stars
79
3-4 Stars
13
2-3 Stars
0
1-2 Stars
1
N/A
13
Avg. Course Layout
4.3
Avg. Off-Course Amenities
4.2
Avg. Value for the Money
4.4
Avg. Pace of Play
4.4
Avg. Staff Friendliness
4.6
Avg. Course Conditions
4.2

Featured Destination

belfast-skyline-night-header-2000x500.jpg
Belfast
Courses: 69
Reviews: 4758
Belfast is Northern Ireland’s capital. It was the birthplace of the RMS Titanic, which famously struck an iceberg and sunk in 1912. This legacy is recalled in the renovated dockyards' Titanic Quarter, which includes the Titanic Belfast, an aluminium-clad museum reminiscent of a ship’s hull, as well as shipbuilder Harland & Wolff’s Drawing Offices and the Titanic Slipways, which now host open-air concerts.
Explore

Spotlight

Featured Courses Top Rated Courses
Top Rated Courses
Royal Portrush GC
Royal Portrush Golf Club - Dunluce
Portrush, County Antrim
Private
4.9714285714
21
Write Review
Fintona GC
View Tee Times
Fintona Golf Club
Fintona, County Tyrone
Semi-Private
4.9558823529
11
Write Review
The Royal Belfast GC: Aerial
The Royal Belfast Golf Club
Holywood, County Down
Public
4.9523809524
13
Write Review
16th green at Lough Erne
View Tee Times
Lough Erne Resort - Faldo Championship Course
Enniskillen, County Fermanagh
Resort
4.912605042
79
Write Review
Royal County Down GC
Royal County Down Golf Club - Championship Course
Newcastle, County Down
Public
4.8775510204
15
Write Review
Killymoon GC
View Tee Times
Killymoon Golf Club
Cookstown, County Tyrone
Semi-Private
4.828622358
54
Write Review
Rockmount GC
View Tee Times
Rockmount Golf Club
Carryduff, County Antrim
Semi-Private
4.8108270046
154
Write Review
Roe Park GC
View Tee Times
Roe Park Golf Club
Limavady, County Londonderry
Resort
4.7941176471
67
Write Review
Castlerock Golf Club - Bann: #5
View Tee Times
Castlerock Golf Club - Bann
Castlerock, County Londonderry
Semi-Private
4.7700534759
42
Write Review
Dunmurry GC: #13
View Tee Times
Dunmurry Golf Club
Belfast, County Antrim
Semi-Private
4.7514114005
141
Write Review
Recently Reviewed Courses
Recently Reviewed Courses
Kirkistown Castle GC
View Tee Times
Kirkistown Castle Golf Club
Cloughey, County Down
Public
4.6447344895
64
Write Review
Down Royal Park GC: #7
View Tee Times
Down Royal Park Golf Course
Maze, County Antrim
Public
3.1786090275
199
Write Review
County Armagh GC
View Tee Times
County Armagh Golf Club
Armagh, County Armagh
Semi-Private
4.1620799096
58
Write Review
Hilton Templepatrick Hotel and CC: #10
View Tee Times
Hilton Templepatrick Hotel and Country Club
Templepatrick, County Antrim
Public/Resort
4.6308191988
175
Write Review
Bright Castle GC: #2
View Tee Times
Bright Castle Golf Club
Downpatrick, County Down
Semi-Private
4.5826330532
64
Write Review
Bangor GC
View Tee Times
Bangor Golf Club
Bangor, County Down
Private
4.4233278793
86
Write Review
Rockmount GC
View Tee Times
Rockmount Golf Club
Carryduff, County Antrim
Semi-Private
4.8108270046
154
Write Review
Carrickfergus Golf Club in County Antrim
View Tee Times
Carrickfergus Golf Club
Carrickfergus, County Antrim
Semi-Private
4.2124183007
71
Write Review
Balmoral GC: #13
View Tee Times
Balmoral Golf Club
Belfast, County Antrim
Public
3.8166508539
142
Write Review
Blackwood Golf Centre - Hamilton: #2
View Tee Times
Blackwood Golf Centre - Hamilton
Bangor, County Down
Public
4.307486631
105
Write Review

Northern Ireland Golf Courses By Location

Travel Deals

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
Search Near Me