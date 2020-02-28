Chiyoda Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3379 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3379 yards
|Regular
|36
|3135 yards
|Ladies
|36
|2640 yards
Scorecard for Nishi - Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|537
|406
|186
|460
|400
|509
|159
|319
|403
|3379
|6717
|White M: 70.7/121
|507
|374
|165
|423
|375
|485
|141
|300
|365
|3135
|6142
|Red W: 67.1/113
|458
|317
|129
|314
|322
|438
|116
|222
|324
|2640
|5132
|Handicap
|2
|10
|8
|4
|12
|14
|16
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1982
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout