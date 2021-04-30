Segovia Golf Club in Chiyoda
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Segovia Golf Club in Chiyoda
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|507
|415
|203
|433
|437
|453
|598
|196
|413
|3655
|353
|540
|413
|497
|188
|427
|372
|208
|403
|3401
|7056
|Back M: 73.1/123
|482
|397
|180
|412
|411
|416
|572
|157
|391
|3418
|323
|514
|390
|459
|163
|396
|346
|187
|384
|3162
|6580
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|443
|367
|152
|376
|385
|390
|513
|129
|357
|3112
|312
|496
|371
|426
|139
|349
|317
|160
|346
|2916
|6028
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|427
|329
|120
|340
|358
|358
|486
|109
|325
|2852
|292
|465
|350
|397
|112
|319
|277
|127
|305
|2644
|5496
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|5
|17
|11
|16
|4
|10
|8
|14
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Architect Desmond Muirhead (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
