Segovia Golf Club in Chiyoda

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Segovia Golf Club in Chiyoda
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 507 415 203 433 437 453 598 196 413 3655 353 540 413 497 188 427 372 208 403 3401 7056
Back M: 73.1/123 482 397 180 412 411 416 572 157 391 3418 323 514 390 459 163 396 346 187 384 3162 6580
Regular M: 70.7/121 443 367 152 376 385 390 513 129 357 3112 312 496 371 426 139 349 317 160 346 2916 6028
Ladies W: 67.1/113 427 329 120 340 358 358 486 109 325 2852 292 465 350 397 112 319 277 127 305 2644 5496
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 5 17 11 16 4 10 8 14 2 6 18 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Architect Desmond Muirhead (1993)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

