Tsukubane Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6302 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6302 yards 70.2 121
Back/A (W) 72 6302 yards 75.1
Back/B 72 6151 yards 69.6 135
Back/B (W) 72 6151 yards 74.4 140
Regular/A 72 5650 yards 67.7 117
Regular/A (W) 72 5650 yards 71.5
Regular/B (W) 72 5499 yards 70.9 133
Regular/B 72 5499 yards 67.1 126
Ladies/A 72 4982 yards 65.4
Ladies/A (W) 72 4982 yards 68.7
Ladies/B 72 4815 yards 64.9 117
Ladies/B (W) 72 4815 yards 68.1 127
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.2/121 391 527 348 167 359 341 375 530 198 3236 412 350 356 498 196 289 276 203 486 3066 6302
Regular M: 67.7/117 350 448 325 157 286 312 352 462 158 2850 385 313 313 462 177 264 265 167 454 2800 5650
Ladies W: 65.4/109 336 386 305 145 273 299 284 419 120 2567 334 288 246 421 145 225 247 138 374 2418 4985
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 11 5 17 10 16 4 14 8 2 18 12 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 72
Handicap (W) 15 9 3 13 1 17 5 7 11 10 16 4 14 8 2 18 12 6

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, MASTER, UFJ, AEON
Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

