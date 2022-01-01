Tsukubane Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6302 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6302 yards
|70.2
|121
|Back/A (W)
|72
|6302 yards
|75.1
|Back/B
|72
|6151 yards
|69.6
|135
|Back/B (W)
|72
|6151 yards
|74.4
|140
|Regular/A
|72
|5650 yards
|67.7
|117
|Regular/A (W)
|72
|5650 yards
|71.5
|Regular/B (W)
|72
|5499 yards
|70.9
|133
|Regular/B
|72
|5499 yards
|67.1
|126
|Ladies/A
|72
|4982 yards
|65.4
|Ladies/A (W)
|72
|4982 yards
|68.7
|Ladies/B
|72
|4815 yards
|64.9
|117
|Ladies/B (W)
|72
|4815 yards
|68.1
|127
Scorecard for Tsukubane Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.2/121
|391
|527
|348
|167
|359
|341
|375
|530
|198
|3236
|412
|350
|356
|498
|196
|289
|276
|203
|486
|3066
|6302
|Regular M: 67.7/117
|350
|448
|325
|157
|286
|312
|352
|462
|158
|2850
|385
|313
|313
|462
|177
|264
|265
|167
|454
|2800
|5650
|Ladies W: 65.4/109
|336
|386
|305
|145
|273
|299
|284
|419
|120
|2567
|334
|288
|246
|421
|145
|225
|247
|138
|374
|2418
|4985
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|11
|5
|17
|10
|16
|4
|14
|8
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|15
|9
|3
|13
|1
|17
|5
|7
|11
|10
|16
|4
|14
|8
|2
|18
|12
|6
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, MASTER, UFJ, AEON
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
