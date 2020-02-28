Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Chiyoda Country Club - East Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3090 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Course Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 3090 yards
Regular 36 2900 yards
Ladies 36 2404 yards
Full Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 70.7/121 537 406 186 460 400 509 159 319 403 3379 6469
White M: 69.2/117 507 374 165 423 375 485 141 300 365 3135 6035
Red W: 67.1/113 458 317 129 314 322 438 116 222 324 2640 5044
Handicap 2 10 8 4 12 14 16 6 18
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1982
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

