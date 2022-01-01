Tsukuba Kokusai Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6429 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6429 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6134 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5108 yards
Scorecard for Tsukuba Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|468
|185
|443
|189
|524
|398
|302
|536
|266
|3311
|524
|386
|119
|342
|306
|410
|78
|446
|507
|3118
|6429
|Regular M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123
|454
|174
|397
|169
|508
|386
|283
|520
|261
|3152
|505
|366
|105
|331
|295
|377
|78
|431
|480
|2968
|6120
|Handicap
|3
|11
|1
|13
|7
|17
|15
|5
|9
|8
|10
|16
|6
|12
|2
|18
|4
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
