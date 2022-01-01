Tsukuba Kokusai Country Club in Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan | GolfPass
Tsukuba Kokusai Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6429 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6429 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6134 yards
Ladies 72 5108 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsukuba Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 468 185 443 189 524 398 302 536 266 3311 524 386 119 342 306 410 78 446 507 3118 6429
Regular M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123 454 174 397 169 508 386 283 520 261 3152 505 366 105 331 295 377 78 431 480 2968 6120
Handicap 3 11 1 13 7 17 15 5 9 8 10 16 6 12 2 18 4 14
Par 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, Saison

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

