JGM Yasato Ishioka Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7011 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6513 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6079 yards
|70.7
|121
|Gold
|72
|5494 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|5394 yards
|67.1
|113
|Pink (W)
|72
|3845 yards
|65.8
|105
Scorecard for Yasato Ishioka Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|375
|350
|400
|197
|580
|239
|406
|418
|551
|3516
|358
|515
|399
|225
|447
|422
|184
|421
|524
|3495
|7011
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|352
|330
|383
|172
|548
|223
|385
|382
|521
|3296
|338
|490
|366
|191
|423
|355
|176
|384
|494
|3217
|6513
|White M: 70.7/121
|335
|305
|363
|150
|513
|188
|363
|346
|475
|3038
|317
|468
|342
|167
|394
|340
|165
|371
|477
|3041
|6079
|Gold M: 66.1/111
|318
|279
|313
|141
|477
|164
|313
|339
|446
|2790
|262
|433
|306
|135
|344
|329
|150
|344
|401
|2704
|5494
|Red W: 67.1/113
|318
|279
|270
|141
|477
|146
|313
|339
|446
|2729
|262
|433
|306
|121
|344
|329
|125
|344
|401
|2665
|5394
|Pink W: 65.8/105
|220
|207
|200
|112
|330
|111
|233
|220
|300
|1933
|201
|301
|210
|101
|220
|244
|114
|220
|301
|1912
|3845
|Handicap
|5
|17
|15
|11
|3
|9
|1
|7
|13
|6
|14
|8
|10
|2
|18
|12
|4
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Course Layout