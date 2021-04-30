Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

JGM Yasato Ishioka Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7011 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6513 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6079 yards 70.7 121
Gold 72 5494 yards 66.1 111
Red (W) 72 5394 yards 67.1 113
Pink (W) 72 3845 yards 65.8 105
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yasato Ishioka Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 375 350 400 197 580 239 406 418 551 3516 358 515 399 225 447 422 184 421 524 3495 7011
Blue M: 73.1/123 352 330 383 172 548 223 385 382 521 3296 338 490 366 191 423 355 176 384 494 3217 6513
White M: 70.7/121 335 305 363 150 513 188 363 346 475 3038 317 468 342 167 394 340 165 371 477 3041 6079
Gold M: 66.1/111 318 279 313 141 477 164 313 339 446 2790 262 433 306 135 344 329 150 344 401 2704 5494
Red W: 67.1/113 318 279 270 141 477 146 313 339 446 2729 262 433 306 121 344 329 125 344 401 2665 5394
Pink W: 65.8/105 220 207 200 112 330 111 233 220 300 1933 201 301 210 101 220 244 114 220 301 1912 3845
Handicap 5 17 15 11 3 9 1 7 13 6 14 8 10 2 18 12 4 16
Par 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

