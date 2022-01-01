Higashi Tsukuba Country Club - Middle/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6834 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6834 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6385 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5618 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Middle - South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|413
|541
|401
|202
|371
|396
|603
|177
|394
|3498
|403
|457
|549
|320
|169
|350
|137
|443
|508
|3336
|6834
|White M: 70.7/121
|389
|519
|367
|183
|345
|366
|567
|148
|370
|3254
|380
|444
|510
|305
|144
|333
|121
|410
|484
|3131
|6385
|Red W: 70.2/119
|368
|467
|323
|127
|332
|308
|504
|120
|339
|2888
|342
|340
|486
|282
|124
|256
|106
|351
|443
|2730
|5618
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|11
|13
|1
|5
|7
|17
|10
|2
|6
|14
|16
|12
|18
|4
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, UC, Master, Diners
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout