Thomson Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6818 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6818 yards
|Blue
|72
|6484 yards
|White
|72
|6179 yards
|Red
|72
|5554 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Architect Peter Thomson (2000)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Diners, JCB, MasterCard, UC, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout