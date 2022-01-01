Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Taka Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6864 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
CT (Black)/AG 72 6864 yards 72.0
CT (Black)/AG (W) 72 6864 yards 77.3
BT (Blue)/AG 72 6556 yards 70.6
BT (Blue)/AG (W) 72 6556 yards 75.7
CT (Black)/BG 72 6340 yards 69.6
CT (Black)/BG (W) 72 6340 yards 74.6
RT (White)/AG (W) 72 6137 yards 73.5
RT (White)/AG 72 6137 yards 68.9
BT (Blue)/BG (W) 72 6032 yards 72.9
BT (Blue)/BG 72 6032 yards 68.5
RT (White)/BG 72 5613 yards 66.9
RT (White)/BG (W) 72 5613 yards 70.7
FT (Red)/AG 72 5557 yards 66.8
FT (Red)/AG (W) 72 5557 yards 70.4
FT (Red)/BG 72 5033 yards 65.0
FT (Red)/BG (W) 72 5033 yards 68.2
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Taka Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 72.0/123 W: 77.3/125 547 419 415 138 599 377 182 377 401 3455 520 413 192 365 337 180 459 395 548 3409 6864
Regular M: 68.9/121 W: 73.5/123 481 369 356 121 574 346 142 336 370 3095 454 369 165 343 309 146 383 369 504 3042 6137
Handicap 9 15 3 13 1 7 17 11 5 10 4 16 2 8 14 6 18 12
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1981

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yashima CC
Yashima Country Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okura CC
Okura Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanmajo CC
Nanmajo Country Club - West/Center Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma 72 CC - Fuji: #8
Kanuma 72 Country Club - Fuji Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omoigawa GC: Clubhouse
Omoigawa Golf Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Harmony Hills GC: #5
Harmony Hills Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Thomson CC
Thomson Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanmajo CC
Nanmajo Country Club - Center/East Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma 72 CC - Tsukuba: #10
Kanuma 72 Country Club - Tsukuba Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanmajo CC
Nanmajo Country Club - East/West Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma 72 CC - Nantai: #16
Kanuma 72 Country Club - Nantai Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Apa Resort Tochigi no Mori GC
Apa Resort Tochigi no Mori Golf Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me