Taka Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6864 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT (Black)/AG
|72
|6864 yards
|72.0
|CT (Black)/AG (W)
|72
|6864 yards
|77.3
|BT (Blue)/AG
|72
|6556 yards
|70.6
|BT (Blue)/AG (W)
|72
|6556 yards
|75.7
|CT (Black)/BG
|72
|6340 yards
|69.6
|CT (Black)/BG (W)
|72
|6340 yards
|74.6
|RT (White)/AG (W)
|72
|6137 yards
|73.5
|RT (White)/AG
|72
|6137 yards
|68.9
|BT (Blue)/BG (W)
|72
|6032 yards
|72.9
|BT (Blue)/BG
|72
|6032 yards
|68.5
|RT (White)/BG
|72
|5613 yards
|66.9
|RT (White)/BG (W)
|72
|5613 yards
|70.7
|FT (Red)/AG
|72
|5557 yards
|66.8
|FT (Red)/AG (W)
|72
|5557 yards
|70.4
|FT (Red)/BG
|72
|5033 yards
|65.0
|FT (Red)/BG (W)
|72
|5033 yards
|68.2
Scorecard for Taka Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 72.0/123 W: 77.3/125
|547
|419
|415
|138
|599
|377
|182
|377
|401
|3455
|520
|413
|192
|365
|337
|180
|459
|395
|548
|3409
|6864
|Regular M: 68.9/121 W: 73.5/123
|481
|369
|356
|121
|574
|346
|142
|336
|370
|3095
|454
|369
|165
|343
|309
|146
|383
|369
|504
|3042
|6137
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|10
|4
|16
|2
|8
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1981
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
