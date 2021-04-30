Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Zuien Country Club Nishi-Kobe Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6625 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6625 yards
Regular 72 6236 yards
Ladies 72 4966 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Architect Robert von Hagge (1999)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

