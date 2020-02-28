Saporo International Resort Le Petaw Golf Course - Woodland
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 36
Length 3446 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|#1
|36
|3446 yards
|#2
|36
|3221 yards
|#3
|36
|2928 yards
|#4
|36
|2542 yards
|#5
|36
|2361 yards
Year Built 1992
Golf Season April - November
Architect D. A. Weibring (1992)
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Putting Green Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
