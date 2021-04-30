Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Great Sapporo Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6850 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6850 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6520 yards 71.1 122
Front 72 6085 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5655 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Great Sapporo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 511 371 376 192 413 466 155 358 570 3412 394 448 592 153 357 379 551 206 358 3438 6850
Blue M: 71.1/122 501 353 364 175 389 447 145 342 552 3268 370 431 562 128 350 358 528 190 335 3252 6520
White M: 70.7/121 472 343 354 150 339 345 140 310 517 2970 362 413 533 123 336 355 518 160 315 3115 6085
Red W: 70.2/119 414 301 354 150 339 345 140 303 517 2863 298 397 493 123 314 355 401 126 285 2792 5655
Handicap 15 9 3 7 13 1 17 11 5 10 2 16 18 14 8 4 6 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Shinchitose CC - Hamanasu: #8
Shinchitose Country Club - Hamanasu Course
Chitose, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinchitose CC - Horoka: #8
Shinchitose Country Club - Horoka Course
Chitose, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo GC
Sapporo Golf Club - Yuni Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Saporo International Resort Le Petaw Golf Course - Woodland
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Wind/Water Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Saporo International Resort Le Petaw Golf Course - Dunes
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Water/Light Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Light/Wind Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Park Sapporo GC - South: #6
Sun Park Sapporo Golf Course - South/East
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Park Sapporo GC - West: #3
Sun Park Sapporo Golf Course - South/West
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Park Sapporo GC - East: #1
Sun Park Sapporo Golf Course - East/West
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Aloha Resort - Aloha CC
Aloha Resort - Aloha Country Club
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me