Great Sapporo Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6850 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6850 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6520 yards
|71.1
|122
|Front
|72
|6085 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5655 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Great Sapporo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|511
|371
|376
|192
|413
|466
|155
|358
|570
|3412
|394
|448
|592
|153
|357
|379
|551
|206
|358
|3438
|6850
|Blue M: 71.1/122
|501
|353
|364
|175
|389
|447
|145
|342
|552
|3268
|370
|431
|562
|128
|350
|358
|528
|190
|335
|3252
|6520
|White M: 70.7/121
|472
|343
|354
|150
|339
|345
|140
|310
|517
|2970
|362
|413
|533
|123
|336
|355
|518
|160
|315
|3115
|6085
|Red W: 70.2/119
|414
|301
|354
|150
|339
|345
|140
|303
|517
|2863
|298
|397
|493
|123
|314
|355
|401
|126
|285
|2792
|5655
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|7
|13
|1
|17
|11
|5
|10
|2
|16
|18
|14
|8
|4
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
