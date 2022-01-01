Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Chitose Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6765 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6765 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6272 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5083 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Karamatsu - Shirakaba
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 427 475 186 543 387 205 485 379 410 3497 495 325 422 185 394 399 468 180 400 3268 6765
White M: 70.7/121 400 350 156 535 366 185 470 370 390 3222 470 313 369 165 370 366 462 150 385 3050 6272
Red W: 67.1/113 273 300 140 388 348 100 405 345 237 2536 357 289 330 70 296 365 445 137 258 2547 5083
Handicap 2 10 8 4 12 14 16 6 18 11 9 13 3 1 5 15 7 17
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season April - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex　
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Shinchitose CC - Horoka: #8
Shinchitose Country Club - Horoka Course
Chitose, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinchitose CC - Hamanasu: #8
Shinchitose Country Club - Hamanasu Course
Chitose, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Great Sapporo CC
Great Sapporo Country Club
Chitose, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Saporo International Resort Le Petaw Golf Course - Woodland
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Saporo International Resort Le Petaw Golf Course - Dunes
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aloha Resort - Aloha CC
Aloha Resort - Aloha Country Club
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo GC
Sapporo Golf Club - Yuni Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokkaido Classic GC: #18
Hokkaido Classic Golf Club
Hayakita, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hayakita CC - North Wing: #5
Hayakita Country Club - North Wing
Abira, Hokkaido
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Wind/Water Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hayakita CC - South Wing: #11
Hayakita Country Club - South Wing
Abira, Hokkaido
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Water/Light Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me