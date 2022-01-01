Chitose Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6765 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6765 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6272 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5083 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Karamatsu - Shirakaba
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|427
|475
|186
|543
|387
|205
|485
|379
|410
|3497
|495
|325
|422
|185
|394
|399
|468
|180
|400
|3268
|6765
|White M: 70.7/121
|400
|350
|156
|535
|366
|185
|470
|370
|390
|3222
|470
|313
|369
|165
|370
|366
|462
|150
|385
|3050
|6272
|Red W: 67.1/113
|273
|300
|140
|388
|348
|100
|405
|345
|237
|2536
|357
|289
|330
|70
|296
|365
|445
|137
|258
|2547
|5083
|Handicap
|2
|10
|8
|4
|12
|14
|16
|6
|18
|11
|9
|13
|3
|1
|5
|15
|7
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season April - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
Course Layout