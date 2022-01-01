Gozensui Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7013 yards
Slope 135
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion(Black)/A
|72
|7013 yards
|73.1
|135
|Champion(Black)/B
|72
|7013 yards
|73.1
|135
|Back(Blue)/A (W)
|72
|6753 yards
|78.6
|146
|Back(Blue)/A
|72
|6753 yards
|71.9
|133
|Back(Blue)/B
|72
|6505 yards
|76.7
|142
|Back(Blue)/B
|72
|6505 yards
|70.8
|132
|Regular(White)/A
|72
|6432 yards
|70.5
|129
|Regular(White)/A (W)
|72
|6432 yards
|76.8
|142
|Regular(White)/B
|72
|6192 yards
|69.3
|128
|Regular(White)/B (W)
|72
|6192 yards
|74.9
|138
|Front(Green)/A (W)
|72
|6101 yards
|74.9
|137
|Front(Green)/A
|72
|6101 yards
|69.0
|126
|Front(Green)/B
|72
|5878 yards
|67.9
|125
|Front/Green/B (W)
|72
|5878 yards
|73.2
|134
|Ladies(Red)/A
|72
|5573 yards
|71.9
|132
|Ladies(Red)/B
|72
|5573 yards
|71.9
|132
|Ladies 2(Red)/A
|72
|5230 yards
|70.0
|128
|Ladies 2(Peach)/B
|72
|5230 yards
|70.0
|128
|Ladies 2(Peach)/A
|72
|5230 yards
|70.0
|128
Scorecard for Akazoe
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|408
|201
|394
|397
|580
|377
|217
|553
|439
|3566
|568
|441
|194
|385
|365
|168
|372
|441
|513
|3447
|7013
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|399
|193
|389
|375
|570
|351
|210
|533
|420
|3440
|560
|424
|177
|361
|360
|154
|345
|432
|500
|3313
|6753
|White M: 70.7/121
|385
|176
|361
|365
|553
|327
|196
|520
|395
|3278
|543
|404
|150
|350
|344
|144
|338
|402
|479
|3154
|6432
|Red W: 71.7/123
|370
|157
|344
|335
|534
|307
|185
|488
|360
|3080
|531
|392
|145
|327
|334
|139
|323
|378
|452
|3021
|6101
|Handicap
|8
|18
|16
|2
|6
|14
|12
|10
|4
|5
|9
|17
|13
|15
|7
|11
|3
|1
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, DC, Amex, UC, Visa, Diners Club, Saison, UFJ, Discover
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Course Layout