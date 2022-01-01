Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Gozensui Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7013 yards
Slope 135
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion(Black)/A 72 7013 yards 73.1 135
Champion(Black)/B 72 7013 yards 73.1 135
Back(Blue)/A (W) 72 6753 yards 78.6 146
Back(Blue)/A 72 6753 yards 71.9 133
Back(Blue)/B 72 6505 yards 76.7 142
Back(Blue)/B 72 6505 yards 70.8 132
Regular(White)/A 72 6432 yards 70.5 129
Regular(White)/A (W) 72 6432 yards 76.8 142
Regular(White)/B 72 6192 yards 69.3 128
Regular(White)/B (W) 72 6192 yards 74.9 138
Front(Green)/A (W) 72 6101 yards 74.9 137
Front(Green)/A 72 6101 yards 69.0 126
Front(Green)/B 72 5878 yards 67.9 125
Front/Green/B (W) 72 5878 yards 73.2 134
Ladies(Red)/A 72 5573 yards 71.9 132
Ladies(Red)/B 72 5573 yards 71.9 132
Ladies 2(Red)/A 72 5230 yards 70.0 128
Ladies 2(Peach)/B 72 5230 yards 70.0 128
Ladies 2(Peach)/A 72 5230 yards 70.0 128
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akazoe
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 408 201 394 397 580 377 217 553 439 3566 568 441 194 385 365 168 372 441 513 3447 7013
Blue M: 73.1/123 399 193 389 375 570 351 210 533 420 3440 560 424 177 361 360 154 345 432 500 3313 6753
White M: 70.7/121 385 176 361 365 553 327 196 520 395 3278 543 404 150 350 344 144 338 402 479 3154 6432
Red W: 71.7/123 370 157 344 335 534 307 185 488 360 3080 531 392 145 327 334 139 323 378 452 3021 6101
Handicap 8 18 16 2 6 14 12 10 4 5 9 17 13 15 7 11 3 1
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, DC, Amex, UC, Visa, Diners Club, Saison, UFJ, Discover
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

