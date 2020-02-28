Saporo International Resort Le Petaw Golf Course - Dunes
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3337 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|#1
|36
|3337 yards
|#2
|36
|3107 yards
|#3
|36
|2878 yards
|#4
|36
|2627 yards
|#5
|36
|2445 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season April - November
Architect D. A. Weibring (1992)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout