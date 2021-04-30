Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6611 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Previously known as Aloha Resort - Aloha Country Club - Hayakita Course.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6611 yards
RT 72 6161 yards
FT 72 4957 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aloha Hayakita
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 403 540 405 193 411 368 200 510 316 3346 535 404 322 538 162 388 355 152 409 3265 6611
Blue M: 70.7/121 365 506 372 168 376 332 176 483 287 3065 512 376 322 525 152 363 319 152 375 3096 6161
Red W: 66.9/109 255 455 312 117 299 274 112 430 262 2516 451 281 239 392 108 262 287 123 298 2441 4957
Handicap 7 17 3 9 1 13 11 5 15 6 2 14 10 16 4 12 18 8
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

