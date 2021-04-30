Aloha Resort - Aloha Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6611 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as Aloha Resort - Aloha Country Club - Hayakita Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6611 yards
|RT
|72
|6161 yards
|FT
|72
|4957 yards
Scorecard for Aloha Hayakita
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|403
|540
|405
|193
|411
|368
|200
|510
|316
|3346
|535
|404
|322
|538
|162
|388
|355
|152
|409
|3265
|6611
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|365
|506
|372
|168
|376
|332
|176
|483
|287
|3065
|512
|376
|322
|525
|152
|363
|319
|152
|375
|3096
|6161
|Red W: 66.9/109
|255
|455
|312
|117
|299
|274
|112
|430
|262
|2516
|451
|281
|239
|392
|108
|262
|287
|123
|298
|2441
|4957
|Handicap
|7
|17
|3
|9
|1
|13
|11
|5
|15
|6
|2
|14
|10
|16
|4
|12
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
