Shinchitose Country Club - Hamanasu Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6874 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6874 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6324 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5745 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5371 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Rugosa Rose
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|422
|555
|367
|186
|442
|539
|369
|198
|365
|3443
|387
|182
|379
|437
|508
|179
|398
|581
|380
|3431
|6874
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|394
|510
|342
|162
|401
|490
|341
|173
|339
|3152
|368
|156
|347
|410
|478
|160
|331
|563
|359
|3172
|6324
|Front M: 69.2/117
|373
|486
|326
|138
|278
|436
|327
|162
|339
|2865
|351
|139
|347
|323
|463
|116
|331
|497
|313
|2880
|5745
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|350
|432
|326
|138
|278
|436
|310
|97
|339
|2706
|324
|139
|309
|323
|366
|116
|278
|497
|313
|2665
|5371
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|13
|1
|7
|11
|5
|17
|16
|10
|4
|2
|8
|14
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout