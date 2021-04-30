Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Shinchitose Country Club - Hamanasu Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6874 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6874 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6324 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5745 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5371 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Rugosa Rose
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 422 555 367 186 442 539 369 198 365 3443 387 182 379 437 508 179 398 581 380 3431 6874
Regular M: 70.7/121 394 510 342 162 401 490 341 173 339 3152 368 156 347 410 478 160 331 563 359 3172 6324
Front M: 69.2/117 373 486 326 138 278 436 327 162 339 2865 351 139 347 323 463 116 331 497 313 2880 5745
Ladies W: 67.1/113 350 432 326 138 278 436 310 97 339 2706 324 139 309 323 366 116 278 497 313 2665 5371
Handicap 3 9 15 13 1 7 11 5 17 16 10 4 2 8 14 6 12 18
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

