Shinchitose Country Club - Horoka Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6624 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6624 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6195 yards
Front 72 5499 yards 66.1 111
Ladies 72 5347 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Horoka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 404 498 171 414 376 555 393 184 383 3378 387 475 379 407 141 404 512 164 377 3246 6624
Regular M: 70.7/121 376 471 153 395 347 523 332 165 367 3129 356 455 356 382 141 385 492 142 375 3084 6213
Front M: 66.1/111 303 447 132 384 291 492 332 114 282 2777 284 436 324 363 123 334 424 142 292 2722 5499
Ladies W: 67.1/113 303 447 105 345 291 492 283 114 282 2662 284 436 324 326 123 334 424 142 292 2685 5347
Handicap 3 15 9 1 7 13 5 17 11 10 16 4 2 14 8 6 18 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

