Shinchitose Country Club - Horoka Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6624 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6624 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6195 yards
|Front
|72
|5499 yards
|66.1
|111
|Ladies
|72
|5347 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Horoka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|404
|498
|171
|414
|376
|555
|393
|184
|383
|3378
|387
|475
|379
|407
|141
|404
|512
|164
|377
|3246
|6624
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|376
|471
|153
|395
|347
|523
|332
|165
|367
|3129
|356
|455
|356
|382
|141
|385
|492
|142
|375
|3084
|6213
|Front M: 66.1/111
|303
|447
|132
|384
|291
|492
|332
|114
|282
|2777
|284
|436
|324
|363
|123
|334
|424
|142
|292
|2722
|5499
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|303
|447
|105
|345
|291
|492
|283
|114
|282
|2662
|284
|436
|324
|326
|123
|334
|424
|142
|292
|2685
|5347
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout