Byron Nelson Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3404 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3404 yards
|Regular
|36
|3194 yards
|Silver
|36
|2890 yards
|Ladies
|36
|2543 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Pencross Grass
Architect Byron Nelson (1994) D. A. Weibring (1994)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, UC, NicoS, DC, Dinerw Club, Jcb, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout