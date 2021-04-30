JGM Thoroughbred Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6639 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6639 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front
|72
|6143 yards
|70.7
|121
|Family (W)
|72
|5345 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Derby
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|541
|423
|218
|372
|375
|180
|372
|375
|500
|3356
|530
|180
|365
|358
|400
|185
|515
|350
|400
|3283
|6639
|Front M: 70.7/121
|518
|394
|173
|340
|351
|142
|337
|350
|485
|3090
|507
|160
|335
|342
|354
|168
|493
|332
|362
|3053
|6143
|Family W: 67.1/113
|473
|332
|132
|294
|309
|117
|289
|306
|454
|2706
|453
|125
|287
|287
|329
|126
|427
|301
|304
|2639
|5345
|Handicap
|11
|3
|17
|5
|1
|13
|7
|15
|9
|4
|18
|6
|2
|10
|16
|12
|14
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UFJ, NICOS, UC, AMEX, Rakuten, Diners, Saison, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
