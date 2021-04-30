Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

JGM Thoroughbred Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6639 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6639 yards 73.1 123
Front 72 6143 yards 70.7 121
Family (W) 72 5345 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Derby
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 541 423 218 372 375 180 372 375 500 3356 530 180 365 358 400 185 515 350 400 3283 6639
Front M: 70.7/121 518 394 173 340 351 142 337 350 485 3090 507 160 335 342 354 168 493 332 362 3053 6143
Family W: 67.1/113 473 332 132 294 309 117 289 306 454 2706 453 125 287 287 329 126 427 301 304 2639 5345
Handicap 11 3 17 5 1 13 7 15 9 4 18 6 2 10 16 12 14 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UFJ, NICOS, UC, AMEX, Rakuten, Diners, Saison, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

