Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

Itsuura Teien Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7174 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7174 yards
Blue 72 6631 yards
White 72 6165 yards
Gold 72 5516 yards
Red 72 4996 yards
Peach 72 4629 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Itsuurateien
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 421 582 188 406 198 433 378 418 521 3545 463 390 185 538 443 215 438 443 506 3621 7166
Blue M: 73.1/123 396 526 164 382 176 409 359 394 503 3309 425 365 172 511 388 200 420 422 485 3388 6697
White M: 70.7/121 375 494 141 345 162 381 327 334 466 3025 391 349 163 481 327 174 362 400 471 3118 6143
Gold M: 66.1/111 336 474 129 306 143 349 292 308 422 2759 368 325 141 363 301 149 316 263 451 2677 5436
Red M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109 320 449 107 234 135 286 237 298 385 2451 308 268 126 353 247 141 265 249 401 2358 4809
Peach W: 66.1/105 255 390 100 230 130 200 230 295 380 2210 225 260 123 350 240 90 210 245 345 2088 4298
Handicap 9 3 15 7 13 1 11 5 17 4 16 10 2 14 8 18 6 12
Par 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Ibaraki Pacific CC
Ibaraki Pacific Country Club
Kitaibaraki, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Helena International CC
Helena International Country Club
Iwaki, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Onahama Ocean Hotel & GC: #13
Onahama Ocean Hotel & Golf Club
Iwaki, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Seve Ballesteros GC Iwaki
JGM Seve Ballesteros Golf Club Iwaki
Iwaki, Fukushima
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Thoroughbred GC - Oaks
JGM Thoroughbred Golf Club - Oaks Course
Iwaki, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Thoroughbred GC
JGM Thoroughbred Golf Club
Iwaki, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Byron Nelson CC
Byron Nelson Country Club - South Course
Iwaki, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Byron Nelson CC
Byron Nelson Country Club - West Course
Iwaki, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Byron Nelson CC: Practice area
Byron Nelson Country Club - East Course
Iwaki, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yumoto Springs CC: #18
Yumoto Springs Country Club
Iwaki, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Onahama CC - West: #6
Onahama Country Club - South/West Course
Iwaki, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Onahama CC - East: #4
Onahama Country Club - South/East Course
Iwaki, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me