Itsuura Teien Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7174 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7174 yards
|Blue
|72
|6631 yards
|White
|72
|6165 yards
|Gold
|72
|5516 yards
|Red
|72
|4996 yards
|Peach
|72
|4629 yards
Scorecard for Itsuurateien
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|421
|582
|188
|406
|198
|433
|378
|418
|521
|3545
|463
|390
|185
|538
|443
|215
|438
|443
|506
|3621
|7166
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|396
|526
|164
|382
|176
|409
|359
|394
|503
|3309
|425
|365
|172
|511
|388
|200
|420
|422
|485
|3388
|6697
|White M: 70.7/121
|375
|494
|141
|345
|162
|381
|327
|334
|466
|3025
|391
|349
|163
|481
|327
|174
|362
|400
|471
|3118
|6143
|Gold M: 66.1/111
|336
|474
|129
|306
|143
|349
|292
|308
|422
|2759
|368
|325
|141
|363
|301
|149
|316
|263
|451
|2677
|5436
|Red M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109
|320
|449
|107
|234
|135
|286
|237
|298
|385
|2451
|308
|268
|126
|353
|247
|141
|265
|249
|401
|2358
|4809
|Peach W: 66.1/105
|255
|390
|100
|230
|130
|200
|230
|295
|380
|2210
|225
|260
|123
|350
|240
|90
|210
|245
|345
|2088
|4298
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|11
|5
|17
|4
|16
|10
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
