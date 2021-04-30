Yumoto Springs Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6810 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|6810 yards
|72.2
|Yellow
|72
|6309 yards
|69.9
|Red
|72
|5353 yards
|66.2
Scorecard for Yumoto Springs Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|530
|136
|339
|416
|509
|410
|208
|421
|465
|3434
|514
|165
|380
|455
|410
|344
|142
|425
|492
|3327
|6761
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|514
|136
|317
|350
|481
|383
|186
|410
|443
|3220
|481
|153
|344
|350
|388
|328
|138
|394
|470
|3046
|6266
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|428
|131
|307
|332
|441
|305
|95
|315
|356
|2710
|413
|148
|304
|260
|316
|280
|108
|332
|429
|2590
|5300
|Handicap
|5
|15
|17
|9
|11
|13
|7
|1
|3
|16
|14
|4
|6
|10
|18
|12
|2
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf etiquette and attire required.
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout