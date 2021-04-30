Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

Yumoto Springs Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6810 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 6810 yards 72.2
Yellow 72 6309 yards 69.9
Red 72 5353 yards 66.2
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 530 136 339 416 509 410 208 421 465 3434 514 165 380 455 410 344 142 425 492 3327 6761
Regular M: 70.7/121 514 136 317 350 481 383 186 410 443 3220 481 153 344 350 388 328 138 394 470 3046 6266
Ladies W: 67.1/113 428 131 307 332 441 305 95 315 356 2710 413 148 304 260 316 280 108 332 429 2590 5300
Handicap 5 15 17 9 11 13 7 1 3 16 14 4 6 10 18 12 2 8
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf etiquette and attire required.

