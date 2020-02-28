Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

The Tradition Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7067 yards
Slope 141
Rating 75.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7067 yards 75.1 141
Back (W) 72 7067 yards 82.7 150
Regular 72 6648 yards 73.0 139
Regular (W) 72 6648 yards 80.7 146
Front (W) 72 6243 yards 78.1 142
Front 72 6243 yards 71.0 138
Gold 72 5823 yards 68.8 137
Gold (W) 72 5823 yards 75.5 139
Women 72 5316 yards 72.1 132
Men 72 5316 yards 66.2 128

Course Details

Year Built 2002
Golf Season Year round
Architect Jack Nicklaus (2002)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sun Belgravia CC
Sun Belgravia Country Club
Okazaki, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chukyo GC Ishino: Clubhouse
Chukyo Golf Club Ishino Course
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Creek GC - South: #4
St. Creek Golf Club - South Course
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Creek GC - West: #7
St. Creek Golf Club - West Course
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Creek GC - East: #4
St. Creek Golf Club - East Course
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyoshi Country Club - East Course
Miyoshi, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyoshi Country Club - West Course
Miyoshi, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagoya Golf Club - Wago Course
Togo, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aichi Country Club
Nagoya, Aichi
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
Eagle Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful House on the Hill
Travel Offers
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful “House on the Hill"
From $300
Sun at The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
Travel Offers
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort Stay & Play Package with MGM Resorts
From $119
BrianOar - #16 from green to tee
Travel Offers
Gamble Sands 2 Nights 3 Rounds Weekday Package
From $459
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
Travel Offers
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
From $653
Featured Content
2022 PGA Championship won't be held at Trump Bedminster
Video
2022 PGA Championship won't be held at Trump Bedminster
KevinPon.jpg
Articles
The condor has landed at Lake Chabot Golf Course in California
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-BEDMINSTER
Articles
3 suggestions for 2022 PGA Championship host golf courses
Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 10 U.S. Golf Courses
Video
Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 10 U.S. Golf Courses
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me