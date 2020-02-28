The Tradition Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7067 yards
Slope 141
Rating 75.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7067 yards
|75.1
|141
|Back (W)
|72
|7067 yards
|82.7
|150
|Regular
|72
|6648 yards
|73.0
|139
|Regular (W)
|72
|6648 yards
|80.7
|146
|Front (W)
|72
|6243 yards
|78.1
|142
|Front
|72
|6243 yards
|71.0
|138
|Gold
|72
|5823 yards
|68.8
|137
|Gold (W)
|72
|5823 yards
|75.5
|139
|Women
|72
|5316 yards
|72.1
|132
|Men
|72
|5316 yards
|66.2
|128
Year Built 2002
Golf Season Year round
Architect Jack Nicklaus (2002)
Carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
