Okazaki Country Club

Okazaki Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6484 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6484 yards 72.0
Blue 72 6338 yards
White 72 5987 yards
Red 72 4825 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Okazaki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 398 586 399 558 229 375 329 223 359 3456 341 168 324 440 355 165 490 376 520 3179 6635
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 376 571 366 539 196 355 311 203 340 3257 318 150 309 412 332 142 469 343 500 2975 6232
Red W: 70.2/119 361 466 355 458 149 344 302 172 327 2934 296 126 283 333 315 135 442 332 469 2731 5665
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 5 11 17 4 16 10 2 8 14 18 6 12
Par 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

