Okazaki Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6484 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6484 yards
|72.0
|Blue
|72
|6338 yards
|White
|72
|5987 yards
|Red
|72
|4825 yards
Scorecard for Okazaki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|398
|586
|399
|558
|229
|375
|329
|223
|359
|3456
|341
|168
|324
|440
|355
|165
|490
|376
|520
|3179
|6635
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|376
|571
|366
|539
|196
|355
|311
|203
|340
|3257
|318
|150
|309
|412
|332
|142
|469
|343
|500
|2975
|6232
|Red W: 70.2/119
|361
|466
|355
|458
|149
|344
|302
|172
|327
|2934
|296
|126
|283
|333
|315
|135
|442
|332
|469
|2731
|5665
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|5
|11
|17
|4
|16
|10
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
