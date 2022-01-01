Iruma Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6700 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6700 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6457 yards
|Reg/A
|72
|6216 yards
|Reg/B
|72
|5973 yards
Scorecard for Iruma Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|529
|202
|406
|401
|414
|415
|348
|173
|520
|3408
|357
|393
|552
|194
|318
|259
|203
|394
|576
|3246
|6654
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|507
|175
|383
|388
|397
|375
|332
|153
|504
|3214
|337
|376
|469
|176
|301
|249
|166
|369
|513
|2956
|6170
|Handicap
|9
|13
|3
|7
|11
|1
|15
|17
|5
|10
|14
|4
|6
|18
|12
|16
|8
|2
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / MASTER / JCB / AMEX / Cedyna / Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
