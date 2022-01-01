Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Iruma Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6700 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6700 yards
Back/B 72 6457 yards
Reg/A 72 6216 yards
Reg/B 72 5973 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Iruma Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 529 202 406 401 414 415 348 173 520 3408 357 393 552 194 318 259 203 394 576 3246 6654
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 507 175 383 388 397 375 332 153 504 3214 337 376 469 176 301 249 166 369 513 2956 6170
Handicap 9 13 3 7 11 1 15 17 5 10 14 4 6 18 12 16 8 2
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / MASTER / JCB / AMEX / Cedyna / Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

