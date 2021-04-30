Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

PGM Musashi Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6912 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back 72 6912 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6458 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6008 yards 69.1 119
Regular (W) 72 6008 yards 71.7 123
Ladies 72 5287 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Musashi OGM Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Full Back M: 73.1/123 397 516 369 195 451 425 179 345 528 3405 550 191 391 461 515 455 351 171 422 3507 6912
Back M: 70.7/121 375 495 347 171 425 394 154 322 495 3178 524 170 369 424 495 427 329 148 394 3280 6458
Regular M: 69.1/119 W: 71.7/123 350 471 322 149 398 364 130 299 473 2956 501 147 341 398 473 397 305 124 366 3052 6008
Handicap 7 3 11 15 1 9 17 13 5 8 4 12 16 2 10 18 14 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1990)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JACCS, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, Mastercard
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

