PGM Musashi Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6912 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|6912 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6458 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6008 yards
|69.1
|119
|Regular (W)
|72
|6008 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5287 yards
Scorecard for Musashi OGM Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Full Back M: 73.1/123
|397
|516
|369
|195
|451
|425
|179
|345
|528
|3405
|550
|191
|391
|461
|515
|455
|351
|171
|422
|3507
|6912
|Back M: 70.7/121
|375
|495
|347
|171
|425
|394
|154
|322
|495
|3178
|524
|170
|369
|424
|495
|427
|329
|148
|394
|3280
|6458
|Regular M: 69.1/119 W: 71.7/123
|350
|471
|322
|149
|398
|364
|130
|299
|473
|2956
|501
|147
|341
|398
|473
|397
|305
|124
|366
|3052
|6008
|Handicap
|7
|3
|11
|15
|1
|9
|17
|13
|5
|8
|4
|12
|16
|2
|10
|18
|14
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1990)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JACCS, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, Mastercard
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Nearby Courses
