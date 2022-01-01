Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Mooka Kinu Koen Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7030 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/A 72 7030 yards 74.9 131
Champion/B 72 6952 yards
Back/A 72 6714 yards
Back/B 72 6643 yards
Reg/A 72 6202 yards
Reg/B 72 6121 yards
Front/A 72 5689 yards
Front/B 72 5614 yards
Lad/A 72 5263 yards
Lad/B 72 5185 yards
Forward/A 72 4625 yards
Forward/B 72 4514 yards
Scorecard for Moka Kinukoen Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 548 402 400 223 435 370 174 575 450 3577 386 519 344 176 453 415 188 576 396 3453 7030
Blue M: 70.7/121 514 377 389 191 411 350 142 548 440 3362 364 475 307 163 401 336 171 544 352 3113 6475
White M: 69.2/117 479 329 342 161 364 326 142 472 384 2999 284 437 307 149 347 302 136 485 320 2767 5766
Red W: 67.1/113 455 287 319 135 318 304 113 472 354 2757 284 437 268 137 278 280 136 455 287 2562 5319
Handicap 7 11 13 9 1 15 17 3 5 12 10 14 16 2 6 18 4 8
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

