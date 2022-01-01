Mooka Kinu Koen Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7030 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/A
|72
|7030 yards
|74.9
|131
|Champion/B
|72
|6952 yards
|Back/A
|72
|6714 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6643 yards
|Reg/A
|72
|6202 yards
|Reg/B
|72
|6121 yards
|Front/A
|72
|5689 yards
|Front/B
|72
|5614 yards
|Lad/A
|72
|5263 yards
|Lad/B
|72
|5185 yards
|Forward/A
|72
|4625 yards
|Forward/B
|72
|4514 yards
Scorecard for Moka Kinukoen Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|548
|402
|400
|223
|435
|370
|174
|575
|450
|3577
|386
|519
|344
|176
|453
|415
|188
|576
|396
|3453
|7030
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|514
|377
|389
|191
|411
|350
|142
|548
|440
|3362
|364
|475
|307
|163
|401
|336
|171
|544
|352
|3113
|6475
|White M: 69.2/117
|479
|329
|342
|161
|364
|326
|142
|472
|384
|2999
|284
|437
|307
|149
|347
|302
|136
|485
|320
|2767
|5766
|Red W: 67.1/113
|455
|287
|319
|135
|318
|304
|113
|472
|354
|2757
|284
|437
|268
|137
|278
|280
|136
|455
|287
|2562
|5319
|Handicap
|7
|11
|13
|9
|1
|15
|17
|3
|5
|12
|10
|14
|16
|2
|6
|18
|4
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
