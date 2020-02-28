Mission Hills Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6630 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6630 yards
|Regular
|72
|6253 yards
|Senior
|72
|5800 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5316 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Architect Perry Dye (1994)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
